Clintonville police wake and help resident escape kitchen fire, multiple people displaced

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Red Cross is helping multiple people who were displaced following a fire early Sunday morning in Clintonville.

According to Clintonville police and firefighters, crews were called to an apartment on Wilson Street just after 4 a.m. after a resident could smell smoke and hear their smoke detector going off.

When police arrived, they found the unit where smoke was coming from, and after entering, found a person asleep inside of the apartment.

Officers then helped the person out of his apartment when they noticed a fire in the kitchen area. Officials didn’t immediately say if the male was injured.

Afterwards, officers began evacuating other apartments in the building with help from a citizen.

When firefighters arrived, they contained the fire to a single apartment occupancy, but remained on scene for several hours to make sure flames didn’t spread to other units and to finish their investigation.

During that time, first responders say the Clintonville School District provided a temporary shelter and transportation for all affected tenants living at the addresses of 10, 20, and 30 Wilson Street. Members of the Red Cross also helped those who were affected.

According to the Red Cross, people in 18 of the units were reportedly allowed to return, however they’ll be helping people from six units during the upcoming days.

Residents at all three of the addresses, as well as the Clintonville School District, are being thanked by both law enforcement and firefighters for their cooperation and services while crews battled subzero temperatures

Officials say firefighters were on the scene until about 10:30 a.m.

Although the fire was spotted in the kitchen, officials haven’t released an exact cause of the incident.

