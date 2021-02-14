BITTER COLD CONDITIONS ENDING THIS WEEK!!

Clouds will continue increase this evening as temperatures fall back below zero for those who made it into positive territory earlier this afternoon. It will be another night of dangerous cold across Wisconsin. Lows will once again settle into the teens below zero with wind chills of -25 to -40. Frostbite is possible in as little as 15-20 minutes when skin is left exposed.

Our First Alert Weather Day continues for these hazardous wind chills on Monday, and will be extended into Tuesday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with temperatures a degree or two warmer than on Sunday. Lows Monday night will still fall below zero, but should hold in the single digits as opposed to the teens. A brisk northeast wind will be ongoing, and chills will range from -15 to -30 overnight. There may be some light snow Monday night... and that potential will linger through the day on Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

This bitter, Arctic air will begin to lose its grip on the area through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday will get back into the teens. Lows will be around zero that night with highs up to near 20 on Wednesday! Occasional flurries or light snow will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but any accumulation would be limited to a dusting.

Temperatures continue to trend milder to finish next week. Lows should get back above zero from Thursday through the weekend, and our afternoons will be closer to normal as well. Highs next Saturday should be into the mid 20s with upper 20s on Sunday. That’s also when our next, more significant chance for snow will arrive. Things are preliminary right now, but some accumulation looks possible. Check back for updates this week.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Dangerous wind chills continue (-25 to -40). Partly to mostly cloudy skies. LOW: -13

MONDAY: More harsh wind chills. Blustery at times with a mix of sun and clouds. Light snow at night? HIGH: 5 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with Lakeside snow possible. HIGH: 15 LOW: -1

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Spotty flakes from time to time. Mostly cloudy, but milder!! HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Clearing late. HIGH: 22 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with light snow developing. Temps close to normal. HIGH: 28

