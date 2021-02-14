Appleton family thankful for community support as boy battles congenital heart disease

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In honor of Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month, four-year-old Aaron Wheeler’s Heart-o-Rama event was held Sunday at the Grand Meridian in Appleton.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Wheeler’s family planned on hosting the event to raise money for his next heart surgery, however they say they had to overcome setbacks to make the event possible.

Last week, after rushing her son to the hospital, Aaron’s mother didn’t think her son would see this day come.

“And Aaron you’re going to give up on me now, I thought it was it, especially how long we had to be in the hospital, I just couldn’t see a positive ending,” said Miracle Wheeler, Aaron’s mother.

Aaron Wheeler suffers from a congenital heart disease.

He stayed in the hospital for a week, and his mom didn’t know what was going to come next.

“We got out of the hospital Thursday night really late, Friday morning I’m like ‘we’re going to have to cancel,’” said Miracle.

She wasn’t having any luck getting any items for the fundraiser - until the community stepped up to save Aaron’s Heart-o-Rama.

Miracle says they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support helping her family make Sunday’s event possible.

“People started calling me I’m glad you’re home how can we help, we have this, one of the vendors, I only had about 3 vendors, one of the vendors called her group and got more vendors here, it’s just been amazing,” said Miracle.

Currently, Aaron is in heart failure, and will soon need a heart transplant.

“We’re really hoping that we’re able to get all the money that we can to get the support for him to get the heart transplant that he needs,” said Deangelo Wheeler, Aaron’s father.

The carnival themed event is just one way his family plans to raise enough money for his medical bills.

If you’d like to donate to Aaron’s cause, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

