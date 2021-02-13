Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay Fire Department honored in U.S. Congress for battling ship fire

(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Congressman Mike Gallagher visited the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department on Friday to thank them for their hard work putting out a fire earlier this month.

On February 1, firefighters worked to put out a fire aboard the MV Roger Blough. The bulk carrier was docked at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for the winter. No one was hurt while putting the fire out and there was minimal damage to the ship (see related story).

Rep. Gallagher presented the fire department with a copy of an entry he’ll make in the Congressional record commemorating their efforts.

While honoring the firefighters, Gallagher said he wanted to make the commemoration to remind the community about everything firefighters do to keep Northeast Wisconsin safe.

“I think it’s easy to take our firefighters for granted and what they do on a day-to-day basis,” he said, ”even when they’re not having to fight a fire like this. I’ve been fortunate enough to go on a few ridealongs and see it for myself. My stepdad’s a firefighter, and it’s incredible work, but I just want to make sure we don’t take it for granted.”

