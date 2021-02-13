SNOWY AND BITTER COLD TODAY...

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS. A Wind Chill Advisory is posted until noon today for areas NORTH of Green Bay and WEST of the Fox Cities for wind chills as low as -25° to -30°. More dangerous wind chills are expected Saturday night and Sunday night into Monday morning. During that time period, some areas may have VERY DANGEROUS wind chills as low as -40! A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is posted all the way into Monday morning.

Snow began early this morning and will continue through this afternoon. About an inch or so is possible NORTH, 1-2″ for Green Bay and the Fox Cities, and 2-3″ near the Lake Michigan Shoreline. Roads will be snowy and slippery for the first half of the weekend.

Now some good news! It still looks like milder upper 20s and low 30s return NEXT WEEKEND. A ways away...But better than nothing.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow... About 1″ NORTH, 1-2″ Green Bay & Fox Cities, 2-3″ Lakeshore. Dangerous chills at night. HIGH: 8 LOW: -11

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dangerous morning wind chills of -20° to -35°. Frigid and partly sunny. HIGH: 3 LOW: -12

MONDAY: More nasty harsh wind chills. Bitter cold. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 6 LOW: -5

TUESDAY: A chance of morning light snow. Clearing late. HIGH: 14 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 22

