Police investigating after thieves take items from mailboxes

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Police need your help identifying who is responsible for stealing items from mailboxes in northeast Wisconsin.

A Facebook post made by the Brillion Police Department on Saturday says they, as well as other communities, have received reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes.

Brillion Police tell Action 2 News they received two reports Saturday morning regarding these thefts, adding the thieves are seeing the flags are up and then quickly accessing the items inside.

The post goes on to say they received a complaint regarding a older model, but a black SUV vehicle with a partial plate starting with LJ.

Police said there was a male driver and a female passenger.

Early in January, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office also warned neighbors about mail missing from mailboxes on Facebook.

In a post made on January 4, authorities wrote during the previous weeks, citizens from Lakeshore Drive, Faro Springs Road, and in Harrison had reported mail missing from their mailboxes. They added checks had been noticed as missing, and were later fraudulently cashed.

Anyone who may have put outgoing checks or mail in their mailbox is asked to verify that they made it to its destination, and that the checks were cashed appropriately.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to their local police department.

The Brillion Police Department can be reached at 920-756-2221.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.