MORE DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR TONIGHT

Any light snow should end across eastern Wisconsin this evening. Skies will begin to clear tonight, and more dangerously cold air will spill into the region. Wind chills tonight could get as cold as -40 across the Northwoods with chills of -20 to -35 through the Fox Cities and the rest of eastern Wisconsin. Lows will generally be in the negative teens tonight. Frostbite could occur in as little as 20 minutes if skin is left exposed, so bundle up even if you’ll only be outside for a few minutes.

Given the bitter cold temps, road treatments will be less effective... and slippery, snow covered roads will persist into Sunday. We should see some early day sunshine, but clouds will increase with time. Highs will struggle to reach 0 north of Green Bay with low single digits to the south. Winds will be brisk at 10-15 mph... keeping daytime wind chills in the negative teens.

We will continue a First Alert Weather Day into Monday for this stretch of dangerously cold air. Lows Sunday night will be similar to tonight’s, and wind chills will range from -20 to -45. Highs Monday afternoon should get back into positive territory with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lows at night will continue to run below zero through Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will get progressively warmer this week with teens on Tuesday and highs near 20 on Wednesday! Temperatures will remain below average next week, but by the weekend... we should at least get highs back into the mid 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear with a brisk wind. LOW: -12 (chills -20 to -40)

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dangerous wind chills. Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. NW wind 10-15 mph. HIGH: 3 LOW: -13

MONDAY: More harsh wind chills. Blustery at times with a mix of sun and clouds. N wind 5-15 mph. HIGH: 5 LOW: -7

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with Lakeside flakes possible. HIGH: 14 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy... seasonably cold, but milder than it’s been lately!! HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps still below average. HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 24

