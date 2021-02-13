Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koenigs
Wisconsin “sturgeon general” accused of lying about caviar investigation
Coronavirus
Almost 200,000 in Wisconsin finished COVID-19 vaccinations
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged from Milwaukee overpass talks to GMA
Joshua A. Dorsett
Police: Man who hit Oshkosh squad cars last seen in Waupaca in stolen Ford Escape

Latest News

Resch Expo
Resch Expo hosts first event this weekend, the Green Bay Boat Show
Sturgeon Bay Fire Department honored in U.S. Congress for battling ship fire
Packaged meals to go
Green Bay homeless shelter needs help with community meals to go
FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights