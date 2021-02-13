Green Bay homeless shelter needs help with community meals to go

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been almost a year since the New Community Shelter closed its doors to critical volunteers to provide much-needed services in the community. It’s asking people to help... from a distance.

Cindy Farvour has been coming to the Green Bay shelter for a free meal four or five times a week since the start of the pandemic.

“I work part-time right now because the girl I take care of is in school part-time, so this helps out tremendously for us,” she said.

The shelter is helping more people like her who need a boost during the pandemic, which forced the shelter to come up with a new way of serving some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

“When the pandemic hit, we stopped in our tracks and went, ‘What are we going to do with our community meals?’” New Community Shelter CEO Terri Refsguard said.

She continued, ”So we put together the to-go process, where the meals are cooked and packed and given out by the door.”

The shelter is serving up about 400 meals per day due to the need because of the pandemic, but it’s driving up the cost of these meals due to the packaging.

“A meal prior to the pandemic was probably $2.79, and today it’s over 5 dollars,” Refsguard said, telling us the costs include “the plastic, the Styrofoam containers, the utensil and the food itself.”

It hasn’t been easy on staff either, who’ve had to step up in the absence of volunteer help.

“We counted on the volunteer groups, meaning they paid for it, they brought it in, they cooked it, and they served it.”

Some pandemic relief funds and community donations are keeping the shelter afloat while they wait for the day to welcome back volunteers and once again fill the dining room.

“But that’s probably not going to happen until after March,” Refsguard said.

