Fire destroys New London area barn, some animals lost during incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF MUKWA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a barn, as well as a Ford pickup truck and a Ford 4000 tractor stored inside, are considered a complete loss following a fire Friday afternoon.

According to the New London Fire Department, crews were sent to a possible barn or shed fire at N3660 River Valley Lane in the Town of Mukwa at 12:16 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a steel horse barn connected to a shed on fire with flames starting to come from the roof.

Officials say the east end of the barn began to collapse shortly after they arrived, causing them to attack the fire from outside.

Eventually, firefighters were able to reach hot spots after an excavator was brought in to dismantle the building, and they remained on scene until about 6 p.m. Friday.

Although no one was injured, officials say a few chickens and ducks were lost during the incident.

Firefighters had to battle against bitter cold temperatures, as well as about 200 bales of high stored in the second story of the barn, while they fought the blaze.

