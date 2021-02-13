Catholic Charities helping people facing eviction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $10,000 grant was awarded to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay. The funds will assist local residents facing eviction from their homes, or those who need help making rent.

Karen Lemke, Director of Catholic Charities, says the grant came from Catholic Charities USA. The emergency funds will be available to four counties: Langlade, Oconto, Marinette and Manitowoc. Lemke tells us that the foreclosure rates are higher in those counties.

Residents in the four counties are urged to contact Catholic Charities to learn more. Call (920) 272-8234 or email charitiesgb@gbdioc.org.

As the pandemic continues, Lemke says many are finding themselves on the brink of homelessness. Catholic Charities hopes that this grant will bring light and hope to this pandemic.

“People are looking for hope. They’re in situations they’ve never found themselves before,” as Lemke says.

The grant money is available now. Officials of Catholic Charities say, “If you have a need or know someone in need, please call and know that it is confidential when you reach out to us.”

