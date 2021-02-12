Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and Houston Texans part ways
HOUSTON (WBAY) - Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a statement from the team.
“The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you,” said Watt in a video posted to his social media.
Watt, a University of Wisconsin alum, is the Texans’ all-time leader in sacks with 101. He’s been named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. The Texans drafted the Pewaukee native in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Known for his generosity, Watt was named 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Watt helped raise more than $40 million for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair.
The announcement spurred a flurry of speculation on social media about Watt’s next move.
Watt was set to make $17.5 million during the 2021 season. Watt’s price tag may be too high for the Green Bay Packers.
No matter the cost, Packers fans were quick to show support for bringing the defensive end, 31, home to Wisconsin.
Steelers star T.J. Watt indicated he would like his brother to join him in Pittsburgh.
Watt’s wife, soccer star Kealia Watt, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. That opened up chatter he could end up with the Bears.
Watt has battled some injuries over the years. In 2017, he suffered a broken leg and needed surgery.
In 2019, Watt was sidelined with a torn pectoral.
