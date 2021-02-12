Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and Houston Texans part ways

HOUSTON (WBAY) - Wisconsin native J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a statement from the team.

“The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you,” said Watt in a video posted to his social media.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt, a University of Wisconsin alum, is the Texans’ all-time leader in sacks with 101. He’s been named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. The Texans drafted the Pewaukee native in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Known for his generosity, Watt was named 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Watt helped raise more than $40 million for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair.

The announcement spurred a flurry of speculation on social media about Watt’s next move.

Watt was set to make $17.5 million during the 2021 season. Watt’s price tag may be too high for the Green Bay Packers.

Should he be a Packer by sundown? (🤣 jk, life moves fast but that would be too crazy) https://t.co/2asfcNTOv1 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) February 12, 2021

Sconnie class as usual but it would take another hurricane fundraising effort to turn cardinal and white into green and gold. Good luck JJ. https://t.co/0a5HPcGvTS — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) February 12, 2021

No matter the cost, Packers fans were quick to show support for bringing the defensive end, 31, home to Wisconsin.

Today's @WildeAndTausch Twitter poll: If @JJWatt wants to come to the #Packers and chase the #NFL title that eluded him in Houston -- and he is open to a reasonable (not bargain-basement) deal -- do YOU as a #Packers fan want him? — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 12, 2021

Time to come home! https://t.co/ArLCNTCQXT — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 12, 2021

Best player on the Texans heart and soul every game, now come to Green Bay and bring Lombardi back to Packer Nation — Vic L (@VicL011) February 12, 2021

JJ Watt as a Packer would be an absolute dream years in the making.



Am I gonna get my hopes up that it happens? Absolutely not.



Will I eat up any rumor that has JJ going to Green Bay? Absolutely. — Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) February 12, 2021

JJ Watt will be a Green Bay Packer. — 𝙀𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮😸💚 (@Taebucks34) February 12, 2021

Steelers star T.J. Watt indicated he would like his brother to join him in Pittsburgh.

Watt’s wife, soccer star Kealia Watt, plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. That opened up chatter he could end up with the Bears.

If the Bears aren’t currently on the phone with Kealia Watt’s husband, they’re doing it all wrong — Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) February 12, 2021

Kealia Watt's husband leaves employer, seeks new opportunity https://t.co/TdfgisSU1h — Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) February 12, 2021

Watt has battled some injuries over the years. In 2017, he suffered a broken leg and needed surgery.

In 2019, Watt was sidelined with a torn pectoral.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.