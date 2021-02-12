SNOW AND ICY COLD ON THE WAY...

Colder air makes a return this weekend... And with it, DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS. A Wind Chill Advisory is posted tonight for areas NORTH of Green Bay and WEST of the Fox Cities for wind chills as low as -25 later tonight. More dangerous wind chills are expected Saturday night and Sunday night into Monday morning. During that time period, some areas may have VERY DANGEROUS wind chills as low as -40! A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is posted all the way into Monday morning.

Also of concern is the return of snow. It arrives well after midnight tonight and tapers off later Saturday. About an inch or so is possible NORTH, 1-2″ for Green Bay and the Fox Cities, and 2-3″ near the Lake Michigan Shoreline. Roads will be snowy and slippery for the first half of the weekend.

Now some good news! It still looks like milder upper 20s and low 30s return NEXT WEEKEND. A ways away...But better than nothing.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Light snow LATE. Subzero wind chills. LOW: -5

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more light snow... About 1″ NORTH, 1-2″ Green Bay & Fox Cities, 2-3″ Lakeshore. Dangerous chills at night. HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dangerous morning wind chills of -20° to -35°. Frigid and partly sunny. HIGH: 3 LOW: -14

MONDAY: More nasty harsh wind chills. Bitter cold. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 6 LOW: -4

TUESDAY: A chance of morning light snow. Clearing late. HIGH: 14 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 22

