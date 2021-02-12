Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koenigs
Wisconsin “sturgeon general” accused of lying about caviar investigation
Coronavirus
Almost 200,000 in Wisconsin finished COVID-19 vaccinations
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged from Milwaukee overpass talks to GMA
Joshua A. Dorsett
Police: Man who hit Oshkosh squad cars last seen in Waupaca in stolen Ford Escape

Latest News

The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
Nicolas Guzman
Neenah man arrested on child porn charges
Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance