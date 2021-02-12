Advertisement

Republican-backed superintendent candidate says she’s a Democrat

Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy Mitchell Gunderson, and Deborah Kerr. Bottom Row: Joe Fenrick, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, and Steve Krull.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent who is backed by Republicans and received a $15,000 donation from a national conservative mega-donor says she’s a Democrat and voted for Joe Biden.

The race for secretary of the Department of Public Instruction is officially nonpartisan, but it often takes on a partisan tone based on endorsements and contributions candidates receive.

Tuesday’s primary will narrow the field from seven to two candidates who will face off on April 6.

The only candidate in the race this year who has received public backing from Republicans is Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent at Brown Deer schools. But Kerr says she is a “pragmatic Democrat.”

