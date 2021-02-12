“Weapons call” in Appleton was car backfiring

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a “weapons call” in the city turned out to be a vehicle backfiring.

Officers swarmed the area of Wisconsin Avenue at Durkee Street Friday morning as they investigated a report of shots fired.

Police asked people to avoid the area as a large number of police gathered at the scene. Nearby Kaleidoscope Academy was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

At about 11:30 a.m., police announced that they had cleared the scene and there was no evidence of shots fired.

“Witnesses reported a vehicle backfiring,” police say.

The lockdown at Kaleidoscope was lifted.

