“Weapons call” in Appleton was car backfiring
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a “weapons call” in the city turned out to be a vehicle backfiring.
Officers swarmed the area of Wisconsin Avenue at Durkee Street Friday morning as they investigated a report of shots fired.
Police asked people to avoid the area as a large number of police gathered at the scene. Nearby Kaleidoscope Academy was placed on a precautionary lockdown.
At about 11:30 a.m., police announced that they had cleared the scene and there was no evidence of shots fired.
“Witnesses reported a vehicle backfiring,” police say.
The lockdown at Kaleidoscope was lifted.
