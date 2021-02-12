Advertisement

Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.(Source: Jeopardy!)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brayden Smith, one of the last great Jeopardy! champs during Alex Trebek’s 36-year run as host, died this month, his family said. He was 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” Smith’s mom, Debbie Smith, said on Twitter Friday. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.”

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant,” said a tweet on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final show as host of Jeopardy! aired Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Koenigs
Wisconsin “sturgeon general” accused of lying about caviar investigation
Coronavirus
Almost 200,000 in Wisconsin finished COVID-19 vaccinations
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged from Milwaukee overpass talks to GMA
Joshua A. Dorsett
Police: Man who hit Oshkosh squad cars last seen in Waupaca in stolen Ford Escape

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz (left) makes the case for taking an afternoon nap
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad needs a nap
Birch Street Center in Kimberly home to event venue and future coffee shop.
Downtown Kimberly event venue partnering with upcoming coffee shop to boost business
Town of Leon chimney fire
After fires surge, firefighters urge people to clean their chimneys
State and federal wildlife officials say some DNR workers funneled sturgeon eggs intended for...
Charges filed in DNR caviar investigation