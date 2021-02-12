Advertisement

Green Bay west side drive-by shooting suspect arrested

Seanya Holliday wanted poster.
Seanya Holliday wanted poster.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Green Bay.

Police say Seanya Holliday, 24, was arrested Friday morning in Chicago.

Holliday was wanted on three counts of attempted homicide in an Oct. 21 shooting on Green Bay’s west side.

Holliday fired at people in a car in the area of 9th St and Ashland Ave., police say. The victims drove to the nearby Dino Stop Shell station for help. Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Holliday has been featured on “wanted” billboards in the Green Bay area.

Charges of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide were filed against Holliday on Oct. 30.

Holliday will have an extradition hearing in Illinois before he can be transported back to Brown County.

Brown County court records show Holliday was convicted in 2017 on charges related to a road rage hatchet attack in Green Bay.

