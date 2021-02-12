Advertisement

Disney On Ice returns to the Resch Center

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Disney On Ice is back at the Resch Center.

The skating spectacular is Feb. 12-14, and Feb. 19-21.

The theme is “Dream Big 2021.” It features characters from “Moana”, “Coco”, “Frozen”, and the Disney Princesses.

Disney On Ice uses pod seating for social distancing. Pods are available in groups of 1-8. They must be purchased in their entirety and cannot be split. All people in a pod must sit together. No one can sit outside of their assigned pod.

Everyone must wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE: https://www.reschcenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-4

