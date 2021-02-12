DANGEROUS CHILLS THIS WEEKEND & SOME SNOW

Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle into the lower teens in most spots. Wind chills will be mainly in the single digits below zero.

We’re expecting more light, fluffy snow tomorrow. Another 1-2″ of snow is possible around Green Bay and the Fox Cities, with perhaps a little more closer to the lakeshore. Areas to the north and west of Green Bay could see a Trace to an 1″ of snow. Slippery roads will develop again. Then, skies will clear out Saturday night as another surge of frigid, dry arctic air pushes into northeast Wisconsin. Dangerous wind chills of -20° to -35° will be possible both Sunday morning, and again on Monday morning. Both of those days are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS, as those “feel-like” temperatures will be nasty enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 11

TONIGHT: Fair skies early, then cloudy. Subzero wind chills. LOW: -3

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more light snow... Another fluffy inch possible. Harsh chills at night. HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

VALENTINE’S DAY: Dangerous morning wind chills of -20° to -35°. Frigid and partly sunny. HIGH: 4 LOW: -11

MONDAY: More nasty harsh wind chills. Bitter cold. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 6 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: Morning light snow. Clearing late. HIGH: 15 LOW: -6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 21

