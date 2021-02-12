Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad makes the case for a nap

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - George Costanza had the right idea on “Seinfeld.” Maybe we all need a secret compartment with a pillow under our desk.

In Friday’s “3 Brilliant Minutes,” Brad Spakowitz makes the case for a siesta, saying the desire for an afternoon nap is in our genes and how a short snooze may benefit us.

(Good luck convincing the boss.)

Brad also updates us on the weekend forecast with wind chills reaching “very dangerous” lows.

