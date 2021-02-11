Advertisement

Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

‘It’s unmatted. Its untangled’
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A Louisiana woman is recovering after a plastic surgeon removed the Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive she put in her hair after running out of hairspray.

Tessica Brown flew to California for the procedure.

She gained internet fame after posting about her plight on social media.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now,” Brown said on Instagram. “It’s not by choice.”

Brown spent about a month with the glue gumming up her follicles before Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

“The surgery went well. Tessica is doing well. She is awake and the hair crew is doing her hair,” Obeng said Wednesday. “It’s unmatted. It’s untangled.”

Millions have watched Brown’s journey through Instagram and TikTok after she used Gorilla Glue spray to hold her hair in place after she ran out of hairspray.

After multiple attempts to get the glue out herself and a trip to the emergency room, Obeng reached out to Brown and said he could remove the glue and save her hair with a special chemical treatment.

The procedure normally costs more than $12,000 but was done for free.

Full recovery for Brown is expected to take 2 to 3 months

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a shipbuilding facility at Marinette Marine.
Construction now underway of new Fincantieri shipbuilding facility
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
LIVE: Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Scene: Dozens of cars wrecked in Fort Worth, Texas pileup (no sound)
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy