St. Nazianz chimney fire one of several in the area in recent weeks

ST. NAZIANZ Wis. (WBAY) - A chimney fire damaged a home in St. Nazianz this week as February is one of the peak times for home heating fires.

On Feb. 9, at about 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Carstens Lake Rd for a report of a chimney fire with flames in the attic.

The residents escaped without incident.

Crews pulled drywall and ceiling to get to the fire, which was under control in about 45 minutes.

Firefighters were on scene for three hours for overhaul and salvage operations.

No one was hurt.

The St. Nazianz Fire Department says the cause of the fire has been determined accidental.

Crews from several local departments responded to the scene.

This is one of several recent chimney fires in the area.

Valders Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that they’ve responded to four chimney fires in the past two weeks.

They say home heating is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States. January and February are peak times for these kinds of fires.

Over the past two (2) weeks the Valders Fire Department and our neighboring departments have responded to five (5)... Posted by Valders Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Valders Fire provided these tips for chimney safety:

-Have a smoke/carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the residence, including the attic, one in each room someone would sleep in, is recommended.

-Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out and starting a fire.

-Do not burn paper in your fireplace or any type a garbage.

-Before you go to sleep or leave your home put the fire out completely.

-Put ashes in a metal container with a lid. Store the container outside at minimum 3 feet from your home, 10 feet is suggested.

-Have your chimney, fire place and or wood stove inspected by a professional, annually.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.