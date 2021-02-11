Resch Expo hosting Green Bay Boat Show this weekend

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Resch Expo will host its first big event this weekend with the Green Bay Boat Show.

The show, presented by Ken’s Sports, will offer show-only pricing on 2021 boats.

Dealers and exhibitors from across Wisconsin will be there.

Organizers say boats of “all sizes and styles” will be on sale.

DATES AND HOURS

Friday, Feb. 12: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

TICKETS

Where: Resch Expo box office and https://www.reschcenter.com/

Advance (Until end of day Feb. 11): $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and older

Door: $10 for adults and $9 for seniors

Weekend pass: $15 advance, $16 at door

Free: Ages 17 and under

