Resch Expo hosting Green Bay Boat Show this weekend
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Resch Expo will host its first big event this weekend with the Green Bay Boat Show.
The show, presented by Ken’s Sports, will offer show-only pricing on 2021 boats.
Dealers and exhibitors from across Wisconsin will be there.
Organizers say boats of “all sizes and styles” will be on sale.
DATES AND HOURS
Friday, Feb. 12: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TICKETS
Where: Resch Expo box office and https://www.reschcenter.com/
Advance (Until end of day Feb. 11): $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and older
Door: $10 for adults and $9 for seniors
Weekend pass: $15 advance, $16 at door
Free: Ages 17 and under
