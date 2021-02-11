Advertisement

Republicans order audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election

Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in Dane County, Wis.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers have ordered an audit of Wisconsin’s election, three months after Donald Trump’s narrow loss that was affirmed during a partial recount and following rejection of several lawsuits alleging wrongdoing.

The GOP-controlled Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Thursday ordered the audit to be done by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the audit will examine such issues as how the state maintains its voter rolls and when it allows voters to get absentee ballots without showing IDs.

No significant problems were found with Wisconsin’s voting machines after audits and recounts in 2016 and 2020. 

