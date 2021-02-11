Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
Monica M. Walker
Manitowoc grandmother jailed for crash that killed girl, 9
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Latest News

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
More than 100 animals seized in law enforcement investigation will soon be available for adoption
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
People evacuating Fox River Mall
Off duty Appleton police officer first to respond to Fox River Mall shooting
CDC officially recommends double masking
CDC officially recommends double masking
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video