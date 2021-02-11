Overcast skies early, snow moves in tonight...

While this afternoon will not be quite as cold as it has been recently, temperatures will still be well below normal for this time of year. Our wind chills could still be in negative territory at some points throughout the day.

Cloud cover will increase this afternoon. That’s because our next weathermaker is on the way. A jet stream disturbance, riding over the arctic air, will squeeze out some light snow tonight and into early Friday. Most of us will get about 1″ of dry, fluffy snow, but some lakeside folks could see a little more. The snow will be light and easy to push off of your driveway, but will still cause more slippery travel for your Friday morning commute.

Additional snow showers are expected on Saturday and Tuesday... But in between those two bursts of snow, we’ll get another surge of arctic air. High temperatures on Valentine’s Day will struggle to get above zero, with another round of dangerously cold wind chills.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW/N 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Very cold with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 11

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light snow... About 1″ for most. LOW: 3

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then partly sunny. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -3

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -12

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold and blustery with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 3 LOW: -14

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow. Not as cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 19

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.