Oshkosh Police searching for man who hit squads in stolen car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are looking for a man accused of hitting squads in a stolen car.

The suspect is identified as Joshua A. Dorsett, 26. Police warn that he may have a gun.

At 11:30 a.m., Oshkosh Police spotted a reported stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of South Koeller St.

Police attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Dorsett, hit three police squads and took off. Police did not pursue him.

An officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Dorsett was driving a 2105 Gray Toyota Camry with license plate 270-XWE. The vehicle will likely have front end damage.

If you see the car, call 911. Again, Dorsett may have a gun, so do not approach him.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.