Nearly 200 Wisconsin Walgreens stores to get COVID vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 200 Walgreens stores in Wisconsin will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the federal government will ship 17,800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines directly to 178 Walgreen stores.

It’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“This partnership is another tool to support the great work that local public health is doing in our communities, said Gov. Tony Evers. “Just last week alone, we got over 200,000 shots in the arms of Wisconsinites, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to our vaccinators for this work. And to keep helping them in that work, we need to each do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and staying home. It’s true that we’re getting more shots in arms, but the vaccine is still a scarce resource, and we have plenty of masks to go around, so mask up.”

Due to a limited supply of vaccine, the program will start small. These doses will not come out of the state’s weekly allocation.

The state says the distribution will start in underserved communities and expand as more vaccine becomes available. The state did not release a list of the eligible locations.

WALGREENS VACCINE SCHEDULING: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens says it plans to launch a phone number for scheduling.

Currently, the vaccinations are for eligible populations. CLICK HERE to see if you are eligible for the vaccine.

Track Wisconsin vaccine data: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

