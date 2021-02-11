Advertisement

Nearly 200 Wisconsin Walgreens stores to get COVID vaccine

(WJRT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 200 Walgreens stores in Wisconsin will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the federal government will ship 17,800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines directly to 178 Walgreen stores.

It’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“This partnership is another tool to support the great work that local public health is doing in our communities, said Gov. Tony Evers. “Just last week alone, we got over 200,000 shots in the arms of Wisconsinites, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to our vaccinators for this work. And to keep helping them in that work, we need to each do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and staying home. It’s true that we’re getting more shots in arms, but the vaccine is still a scarce resource, and we have plenty of masks to go around, so mask up.”

Due to a limited supply of vaccine, the program will start small. These doses will not come out of the state’s weekly allocation.

The state says the distribution will start in underserved communities and expand as more vaccine becomes available. The state did not release a list of the eligible locations.

WALGREENS VACCINE SCHEDULING: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens says it plans to launch a phone number for scheduling.

Currently, the vaccinations are for eligible populations. CLICK HERE to see if you are eligible for the vaccine.

Track Wisconsin vaccine data: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
People evacuating Fox River Mall
Off duty Appleton police officer first to respond to Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation
WATCH: Dr. Rai on double masking
Dr. Rai on double masking recommendations and getting a better fit
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call