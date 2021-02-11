More than 100 animals seized in law enforcement investigation will soon be available for adoption

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay say a law enforcement hold on a large amount of animals has been lifted, and the many of the animals are ready to be placed in new homes.

As Action 2 News first reported in late January, the humane society in Green Bay took in 160 animals, including 52 ball pythons and 108 rats and mice, after law enforcement seized them during a large-scale investigation.

It’s the largest seizure of animals the Green Bay shelter has ever taken in.

The animals ready for adoption can be found on THIS WEBSITE, which his updated often, so anyone wanting to adopt an animal should check back often.

Humane Society officials say ore rats and mice will be added in the coming days, and the snakes will be available once their veterinary exams have been finished and they’re medically cleared for adoption.

Anyone wishing to adopt one of the animals is asked to fill out an adopter profile before visiting, and the file will be stored for two months. The profile is not an application.

The sudden influx of species with such unique needs put a strain on the shelter’s resources. If you’d like to help, you can do so by doing one of the following:

Donate an item from the WHS Amazon Wish List for Exotic Animals: https://amzn.to/3osMXGL

Make a monetary donation that will go toward emergency medical care and other supply needs: https://bit.ly/2KS8HxZ

Looking for a rat or mouse friend? The law enforcement hold on the 160+ animals who came to us on January 28th has been... Posted by Green Bay Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.