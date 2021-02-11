Advertisement

More than 100 animals seized in law enforcement investigation will soon be available for adoption

The roughly 160 animals include mice, rats and ball pythons
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay say a law enforcement hold on a large amount of animals has been lifted, and the many of the animals are ready to be placed in new homes.

As Action 2 News first reported in late January, the humane society in Green Bay took in 160 animals, including 52 ball pythons and 108 rats and mice, after law enforcement seized them during a large-scale investigation.

It’s the largest seizure of animals the Green Bay shelter has ever taken in.

The animals ready for adoption can be found on THIS WEBSITE, which his updated often, so anyone wanting to adopt an animal should check back often.

Humane Society officials say ore rats and mice will be added in the coming days, and the snakes will be available once their veterinary exams have been finished and they’re medically cleared for adoption.

Anyone wishing to adopt one of the animals is asked to fill out an adopter profile before visiting, and the file will be stored for two months. The profile is not an application.

The sudden influx of species with such unique needs put a strain on the shelter’s resources. If you’d like to help, you can do so by doing one of the following:

