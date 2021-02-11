Manitowoc School District to offer in-person classes five days a week

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in grades 4K-12th will be able to attend in-person classes in the Manitowoc School District all five days of the week starting March 8.

The Manitowoc Public School District announced the change early Wednesday evening, citing an improvement in community health data, as well as the potential vaccinations for teachers in the near future. According to the district, about 50 MPSD employees, primarily school nurses and other employees who met the standards in the first vaccination phase, have already received vaccine doses.

District leaders say they also decided to make the change in order to help the students who have struggled with distance learning.

A full-time virtual learning option will be available for any families who prefer to have students learn from home.

According to district leaders, a survey will be sent to families to decide if they want their children to attend full-time in-person learning or full-time distance learning. At this time, the district says about 21% of students are learning virtually full-time.

Once the survey is done, principals, as well as district leaders, will use the data to figure out final learning logistics and scheduling for both learning models. Details of the logistics and schedule will be released to staff and district families.

As Action 2 News previously reported, at the start of the school year, the district had a blended learning model, and combined in-person and virtual learning, however all students were moved to an all virtual learning model due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area in mid-October.

The district returned to a blended learning model on January 26.

Students who return to in-person classes, as well as staff, will be required to continue wearing face masks in school throughout the end of the school year, and district officials add they will make sure social distancing will be done wherever it is possible in the buildings.

