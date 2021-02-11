Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Fox Valley Metro police reach K9 fundraising goal

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department plans to bring in some new officers this summer with a real nose for crime.

The police department and the Fox Valley Metro K9 Foundation raised $100,000 towards creating a K9 program in the department. The department will now look for and train a police dog and its handler.

Chris Roth talks with Police Lt. Mark Wery and Kell Bales, president of the Metro Police K9 Foundation about the benefits K9 officers bring to the community and how this is just the initial fundraising goal.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department serves the villages of Little Chute and Kimberly.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
People evacuating Fox River Mall
Off duty Appleton police officer first to respond to Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Sturgeon art in downtown Fond du Lac for the Sturgeon Spectacular
Fond du Lac's ready for Sturgeon Spectacular
Police cars parked outside a crisis center
Hospitals, law enforcement look at state's mental health crisis
Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Republicans order audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election
Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Winnebago County.
AG calls for overhauling Wisconsin’s broken mental health system
Allergies
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unexpected consequences of climate change