INTERVIEW: Fox Valley Metro police reach K9 fundraising goal

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department plans to bring in some new officers this summer with a real nose for crime.

The police department and the Fox Valley Metro K9 Foundation raised $100,000 towards creating a K9 program in the department. The department will now look for and train a police dog and its handler.

Chris Roth talks with Police Lt. Mark Wery and Kell Bales, president of the Metro Police K9 Foundation about the benefits K9 officers bring to the community and how this is just the initial fundraising goal.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department serves the villages of Little Chute and Kimberly.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.