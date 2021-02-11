Advertisement

Fond du Lac set to host Sturgeon Spectacular

An area of downtown Fond du Lac is set up to host the annual Sturgeon Spectacular.
An area of downtown Fond du Lac is set up to host the annual Sturgeon Spectacular.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people will take to Lake Winnebago and the Upriver lakes this weekend for the opening of the sturgeon spearing season, but the ice isn’t the only place for action.

There are signs around town and sturgeon in the windows on Main Street. Downtown Fond du Lac is not only decorated but also prepared to celebrate everything sturgeon, this weekend, with its annual Sturgeon Spectacular.

“All of the events are going to be downtown, right behind me, and we brought back some of the more popular things so we’re really excited,” says Craig Molitor, President of the the Fond du Lac Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

From snow and ice sculpting, by both professionals and amateurs, to curling and live music. The Sturgeon Spectacular promises to provide safe, family fun for everyone, during the pandemic.

According to Molitor, “We’re going to be very serious about enforcing the social distancing, the masking, etc. etc. on all indoor stuff. We’re going to bed and plead with people to follow the suggested masking requirements for outdoors. We really want to show the world that safe commerce and safe celebration can happen.”

But the event isn’t just limited to activities in front of the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, businesses downtown are participating too.

“We have a special called fishtail for a cocktail, kind of similar to a cosmopolitan so it’s kind of fun to come up with something fun and unique for Sturgeon Spectacular,” says Sara Cujak with Cujaks’ Wine & Spirits.

Chad Buros, the general manager at the Hotel Retlaw adds, “Gonna have a lot of activity in the downtown area and we’re really looking forward to that this weekend.”

For years the Sturgeon Spectacular has been known as a celebration of winter and really big fish. The same holds true this year with a little addition in the age of COVID-19. “Bundle up, mask up and have some fun,” says Craig Molitor.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
People evacuating Fox River Mall
Off duty Appleton police officer first to respond to Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Tabulators handle ballots at the Alliant Energy Center on Nov. 21, as part of the recount in...
Republicans order audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election
Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Winnebago County.
AG calls for overhauling Wisconsin’s broken mental health system
Allergies
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unexpected consequences of climate change
Brad Spakowitz discusses the effect of climate change on allergy seasons
3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Climate change: more methane, longer allergy seasons
Police K9
INTERVIEW: Fox Valley Metro police reach K9 fundraising goal