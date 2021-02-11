Fond du Lac set to host Sturgeon Spectacular

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people will take to Lake Winnebago and the Upriver lakes this weekend for the opening of the sturgeon spearing season, but the ice isn’t the only place for action.

There are signs around town and sturgeon in the windows on Main Street. Downtown Fond du Lac is not only decorated but also prepared to celebrate everything sturgeon, this weekend, with its annual Sturgeon Spectacular.

“All of the events are going to be downtown, right behind me, and we brought back some of the more popular things so we’re really excited,” says Craig Molitor, President of the the Fond du Lac Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

From snow and ice sculpting, by both professionals and amateurs, to curling and live music. The Sturgeon Spectacular promises to provide safe, family fun for everyone, during the pandemic.

According to Molitor, “We’re going to be very serious about enforcing the social distancing, the masking, etc. etc. on all indoor stuff. We’re going to bed and plead with people to follow the suggested masking requirements for outdoors. We really want to show the world that safe commerce and safe celebration can happen.”

But the event isn’t just limited to activities in front of the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, businesses downtown are participating too.

“We have a special called fishtail for a cocktail, kind of similar to a cosmopolitan so it’s kind of fun to come up with something fun and unique for Sturgeon Spectacular,” says Sara Cujak with Cujaks’ Wine & Spirits.

Chad Buros, the general manager at the Hotel Retlaw adds, “Gonna have a lot of activity in the downtown area and we’re really looking forward to that this weekend.”

For years the Sturgeon Spectacular has been known as a celebration of winter and really big fish. The same holds true this year with a little addition in the age of COVID-19. “Bundle up, mask up and have some fun,” says Craig Molitor.

