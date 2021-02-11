Advertisement

Driver who plunged from Milwaukee overpass talks to GMA

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver who survived a 70-foot plunge off Milwaukee’s Zoo Interchange is telling his story.

Richard Lee Oliver spoke exclusively to Good Morning America about that moment so many of you have watched on social media.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow, there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind,” Oliver told GMA.

Action 2 News shared the video earlier this week showing Oliver’s pickup truck skid off an overpass and plummet 70 feet onto westbound I-94. It was captured on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” reads a tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Oliver says he is thankful for the two people who witnessed the crash and rushed to his aid.

Oliver continues to recover in a hospital.

CLICK HERE to watch the full report from Gio Benitez of ABC News.

