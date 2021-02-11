Don’t be alarmed: Emergency training drill Sunday at Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County authorities don’t want people to be alarmed by a large law enforcement and rescue presence at the Fox River Mall this coming Sunday, February 14.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the county will be at the mall for their annual Emergency Response Team training, which authorities say was planned before the shooting at the mall two weeks ago. A Emergency Response Team is more commonly known as a SWAT team.

Members will conduct their training after the mall is closed, but customers and workers leaving the mall Sunday evening may see their squad cars from different agencies.

ERT will use the training to plan their responses to critical incidents, like last month’s shooting. The sheriff’s office says the annual training “is critical to maintain our officers’ familiarity with the Fox River Mall complex.”

