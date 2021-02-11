Complaint: Woman was over legal limit to drive in crash that killed granddaughter

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman charged in the crash that killed her granddaughter was over the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Monica M. Walker, 51, is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked-Cause Death of Another. She’s being held in Manitowoc County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Investigators say Walker was drunk when she crashed her car, killing her granddaughter, Tkyia Brewer, 9.

On Feb. 8, at 8:40 a.m., Manitowoc County deputies were called to a rollover crash on I-43 northbound just south of Middle Road in Manitowoc Rapids.

Tkyia had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. There were “no obvious signs of life in the female child,” reads the complaint. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Deputies saw Monica Walker “crying hysterically.” She told them the victim was her granddaughter.

Walker said she and Tkyia had left a fast food restaurant in Manitowoc and were on the way to pick up Monica’s daughter from Brown County Jail in Green Bay. Walker said she lost control on the icy road, went into the ditch and rolled. She said she was eating her fast food order when she lost control.

A deputy noted a heavy odor of intoxicants on Walker, according to the complaint.

One of the investigators noted beer cans in Walker’s vehicle. A deputy asked Walker if she had been drinking. Walker said she “drank the night before,” according to the complaint. She was adamant that she does not drink and drive.

She told investigators that she started drinking at 9 o’clock the night before. She indicated that she had “a few” pints of apple vodka at a bar. She stated that she drinks apple vodka straight and indicated that the drinks were in glasses larger than the usual shot glass.

She stated that she had stopped drinking at about midnight. She said she wasn’t drunk at the time, and went home to bed.

Walker agreed to a preliminary breath test. It registered 0.092 percent, according to the complaint. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent. In 2013, Walker’s license was revoked due to an OWI conviction in Green Bay. That means she’s restricted to 0.02 percent while driving.

Walker consented to a blood draw. Results are pending.

Walker was taken to jail. She appeared before a court commissioner Tuesday for a bond hearing. The commissioner set bond at $10,000 and ordered absolute sobriety.

In tears, Tkyia’s mother told the court commissioner that she is grieving the loss of her daughter. She also defended her mother and asked for her release. “My mom is a loving person ... She did not mean to kill Tkyia.”

Walker’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

