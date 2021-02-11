Advertisement

Biden ends emergency declaration for border wall construction

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to mount a multi-pronged recovery effort. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden has notified Congress that he has terminated the national emergency declaration on the southern border in an email Wednesday.

“I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted,” the email said. “I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.”

Former President Donald Trump diverted $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to construct portions of a wall along the border with Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a shipbuilding facility at Marinette Marine.
Construction now underway of new Fincantieri shipbuilding facility
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Latest News

National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
LIVE: Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Scene: Dozens of cars wrecked in Fort Worth, Texas pileup (no sound)
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy