Almost 200,000 in Wisconsin finished COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since last Friday, even as COVID-19 vaccinations near a milestone.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday reported 7,144 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time, and 1,239 of these were positive. The positivity rate by that measure is 17.34%, below 20% for the fifth straight day. The remaining 5,905 tests were negative. It was the largest batch of test results the state received since last Friday as well. Wisconsin’s rolling average is 879 new cases per day over the last 7 days, down from 919.

The state is now gauging the 7-day average positivity rate by the total number of tests, even for people who are tested multiple times, such as health care workers or COVID-19 patients. These results are preliminary as they’re under review, but that measure shows the percentage of positive tests fell sharply from 3.9% on Tuesday to 3.6% on Wednesday, the latest data available (CLICK HERE for more information from the DHS). That’s the lowest average positivity rate since 3.4% last June 24.

The DHS added 11 deaths to COVID-19′s death toll in our state. The death rate remained at 1.11% after rising from 1.10% on Tuesday. The deaths were added in Brown (2), Columbia, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Portage (2), Racine (2), Sauk, Waukesha (2) and Waupaca counties. Death totals were revised in Kenosha and Waushara counties.

New cases were identified in all but two counties: Florence and Rusk. County-by-county case and death numbers are being updated later in this article.

To date, 553,110 people have tested positive in Wisconsin for the COVID-19 virus. 6,140 have died (1.1%); 534,164 (96.6%) are considered recovered; and 12,647 (2.3%) are currently active cases.

VACCINATIONS

Thursday’s update from the DHS says 860,389 people received at least one shot in the COVID-19 vaccine regimen, which is 37,479 more than Wednesday’s report. That includes 196,991 people who received their second and final dose, which is 13,233 more people than Wednesday. These numbers may reflect shots given over the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

A new dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website says 11.1% of people age 16 or older in Wisconsin have received at least one dose. You can also look at vaccinations by county. By our calculations, 3.38% of Wisconsin’s total population has completed the vaccine regimen.

Tuesday, the state and its health partners identified a second person in Wisconsin with a U.K. variant of COVID-19 (see related story). That mutation of the coronavirus is believed to be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original strain that emerged from China, but the CDC says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both effective at preventing infection.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 52 people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period for COVID-19. The state says 25,142 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past year, which is 4.5% of all cases.

The latest figures available from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 489 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Wednesday, with 127 in intensive care. We expect updated figures later Thursday afternoon.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account,

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 278 ICU beds (19.0%) and 2,190 (19.6%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported 19 open ICU beds (18.3%) among them. The hospitals had a total 125 unoccupied medical beds (14.7%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 18 ICU beds (8.7%) and 182 of all medical beds (19.0%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,533 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,162 cases (+1 ) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,195 cases (+3) (73 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,055 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,710 cases (+33) (199 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,292 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,130 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,341 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,922 cases (+5) (86 deaths)

Clark – 3,128 cases (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,916 cases (+5) (46 deaths)

Crawford – 1,646 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 38,807 (+39) (264 deaths) (+8)

Dodge – 11,261 cases (+15) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,377 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,629 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,137 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,788 cases (+6) (104 deaths) (+3)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,7121cases (+3) (88 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 914 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,560 cases (+3) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,861 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+2)

Green Lake - 1,511 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Iowa - 1,821 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Iron - 497 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,557 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,701 cases (+3) (74 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,929 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,494 cases (+37) (282 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,388 cases (+9) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,945 cases (+27) (75 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,395 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,908 cases (31 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Lincoln – 2,847 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,083 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,411 cases (+6) (170 deaths)

Marinette - 3,937 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,289 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Menominee - 791 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 96,349 (+105) (1,180 deaths)

Monroe – 4,169 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,197 cases (+2) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,268 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,756 cases (+32) (186 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,473 cases (+16) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 784 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,387 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,703 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,297 cases (+16) (60 deaths)

Price – 1,122 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,032 cases (+26) (308 deaths) (+6)

Richland - 1,248 cases (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,007 cases (+10) (148 deaths)

Rusk - 1,238 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,152 cases (+9) (37 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,441 cases (+0) (19 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 4,539 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,574 cases (+9) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,224 cases (+14) (42 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,770 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,329 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,786 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Vilas - 2,028 cases (+7) (35 deaths) (+3)

Walworth – 8,701 cases (+3) (122 deaths)

Washburn – 1,256 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,477 cases (+26) (126 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 39,708 cases (+59) (460 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,680 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Waushara – 2,073 cases (+9) (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,718 cases (+16) (175 deaths)

Wood – 6,548 cases (+11) (71 deaths) (+3)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 275 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 497 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 707 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,629 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,116 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 889 cases (+11) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,024 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Iron – 861 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 104 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 278 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,425 cases (+3) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,602 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 351 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

