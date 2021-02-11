A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW

Two issues tonight... First, a round of light fluffy snow - Mostly around 1″ or so - Enough to contribute to more slick roads. Issue number two, temperatures and wind chills. It won’t be AS COLD as recent nights, but still cold enough to produce wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is posted for Langlade County.

Any linger snow showers or flurries end early Friday morning. Skies remain rather cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be mostly in the upper single digits and lower teens. nut wind chills stay in negative territory all day long. Later Friday night another round of light snow arrives and continues into Saturday. There is the potential for another inch - maybe two...

Then icy cold air returns to the area Saturday night and lasts into the early new work week. Dangerous wind chills will return as well. Keep informed!

Lastly some good news... It still looks like a warm-up unfolds later next week. By NEXT weekend upper 20s and low 30s finally break the cold snap!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light snow... About 1″ for most. LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then partly to mostly cloudy. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -12

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold and blustery with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 2 LOW: -15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a snow chance. Not as cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 22

