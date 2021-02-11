Advertisement

A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two issues tonight... First, a round of light fluffy snow - Mostly around 1″ or so - Enough to contribute to more slick roads. Issue number two, temperatures and wind chills. It won’t be AS COLD as recent nights, but still cold enough to produce wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is posted for Langlade County.

Any linger snow showers or flurries end early Friday morning. Skies remain rather cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be mostly in the upper single digits and lower teens. nut wind chills stay in negative territory all day long. Later Friday night another round of light snow arrives and continues into Saturday. There is the potential for another inch - maybe two...

Then icy cold air returns to the area Saturday night and lasts into the early new work week. Dangerous wind chills will return as well. Keep informed!

Lastly some good news... It still looks like a warm-up unfolds later next week. By NEXT weekend upper 20s and low 30s finally break the cold snap!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Light snow... About 1″ for most. LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then partly to mostly cloudy. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -12

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold and blustery with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 2 LOW: -15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a snow chance. Not as cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 19 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 22

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Ellis and Shirina Willis
Police arrest mother, brother of Fox River Mall shooting suspect
Coronavirus
Wisconsin passes 800,000 vaccine doses given; coronavirus cases remain low
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes
People evacuating Fox River Mall
Off duty Appleton police officer first to respond to Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Overcast skies early, snow moves in tonight...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow tonight
First Alert Weather
WICKED WIND CHILLS, THEN LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next snow chance
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next snow chance