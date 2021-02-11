Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unexpected consequences of climate change

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us know about the effects of global warming: Melting ice caps, more wildfires, stronger hurricanes.

First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz discusses a couple of changes you probably haven’t heard much about before:

How allergy seasons are getting worse, and what happened when bacteria felt the rains down in Africa.

