“We will be ready:” Green Bay School District ramps up preps to welcome students back in three weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District now has three weeks to get buildings ready to welcome students back to in person learning.

We first told you Monday, the school board voted to get kids back in school starting March 1.

District officials are confident students and staff can return to school safely next month after a change of direction by the board.

“The new information along with the low burden rate and the low spread of the virus in our community gave us confidence that we can do this safely,” said School Board President, Eric Vanden Heuvel.

Administrative staff has been working on a plan since schools first closed nearly a year ago.

“It’s going to look different classroom to classroom and from school to school depending on the space that’s provided and how many students choose to return will of course play a role in that,” said Deputy Superintendent, Vicki Bayer.

The district is asking families to choose between in person and virtual instruction by Friday.

They’re also asking parents to start getting their kids into a routine, which will include filling out a symptom screener before entering school every day.

“When the student logs into their google account, it will take them right to what school they’re attending so all they will have to do is respond to the three questions,” said Bayer.

The district also launched a new COVID-19 dashboard showing how many students and staff are in quarantine or isolation in each building.

“Primarily for us, it would be to monitor at what point do we say, this many classrooms have been quarantined do we need to consider closing down the entire school?” said Bayer.

The district hired six contact tracers to help keep up with the data which is voluntarily reported. Contact tracers and administrators will collaborate to decide if a school should go back to virtual instruction.

The school board will also hold an emergency meeting if the community spread spikes at or about 600 cases per 100,000 in Brown County.

“The one thing that we know through this entire process is we can’t predict what’s going to happen,” said Vanden Heuvel.

District officials say they have plenty of hand sanitizer, social distancing signage and masks on hand.

On Monday, the school board also passed its own mask mandate for students and staff while on campus. Any student who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to return to virtual instruction.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.