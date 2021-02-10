SentryWorld in Stevens Point to host 2023 US Senior Open Championship

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Golf Association announced that SentryWorld in Stevens Point will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2023. The event will be from June 29-July 2.

“The USGA is pleased to return to SentryWorld and the state of Wisconsin to conduct the most prestigious championship in senior golf,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “We know that the region and community will enthusiastically support the U.S. Senior Open and that SentryWorld will provide a complete test for an international field competing for the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy.”

SentryWorld hosted the 2019 US Girls Junior Championship. An event that set the wheels in motion for the U.S. Senior Open.

“In hosting the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in 2019, we set out to earn the right to land other major golf championships and we’re thrilled that we could do just that,” said Mike James, general manager of SentryWorld and vice president of Sentry Services. “The U.S. Senior Open is undoubtedly among the most prestigious golf events in the world. With the help of state and local leaders and business and community partners, SentryWorld will provide a world-class experience and environment for players, officials and fans alike.”

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be the 17th USGA championship held in Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to welcome the U.S. Senior Open Championship to Wisconsin and this great opportunity to showcase everything our local communities and our state have to offer on a national and global stage,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I congratulate SentryWorld as they join a prestigious list of courses to host this major event, and we look forward to hosting, entertaining, and welcoming countless new visitors to the Badger State in 2023.”

