Prevea, UWGB partner to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open at Marinette campus

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Prevea Health has announced a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will soon open at UW-Green Bay’s campus in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Although Prevea officials haven’t decided on an official opening date, they’re tentatively anticipating it will be open for appointments on Monday, February 22nd. They say it may open earlier depending on the amount of vaccines Prevea is given by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Company officials say when an official opening date is determined, they will announce it at a later date.

The clinic will be located at 750 W. Bay Shore Street, and will open in a partnership with the Marinette County Public Health Department, and will be open to all community members who are eligible for the vaccine as determined by the DHS. In addition, you don’t have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account, which is the easiest way to set up an account. CLICK HERE to set up that account.

You will be required to have an appointment before receiving the vaccine at that location.

