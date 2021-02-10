Advertisement

Notre Dame, St. Mary’s Springs move on to Sectional Finals

Fox Cities Girls Hockey Advances to Sectional Finals
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Division 1 Boys Hockey - (BRACKET)

Notre Dame 7, De Pere 2

Bay Port 2, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 1

Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Points 4

Waunakee, Edgewood (Forfeit)

Verona 4, Sauk Prairie 1

Univ. School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha North 3

Division 2 Boys Hockey (BRACKET)

St. Mary’s Springs 11, Cedarburg 0

Altoona 7, Baldwin-Woodville/St. Crois Central 6

Somerset 6, Menominee 1

Division 1 Girls Hockey (BRACKET)

Fox Cities Stars 3, Bay Area Ice Bears 1

D.C. Everest 4, Northland Pines 1

Chippewa Falls Co-Op 3, Somerset 2

River Falls Co-Op 3, Hudson 0

Eau Claire North Co-Op 3, Black River Falls Co-Op 1

Marshfield Co-Op 4, Onalaska Co-Op 3

Univ. School of Milwaukee 3, Fond du Lac Warbirds 2

Arrowhead 3, Cedarburg 0

