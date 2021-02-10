Notre Dame, St. Mary’s Springs move on to Sectional Finals
Fox Cities Girls Hockey Advances to Sectional Finals
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -
Division 1 Boys Hockey - (BRACKET)
Notre Dame 7, De Pere 2
Bay Port 2, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 1
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Chippewa Falls 6, Stevens Points 4
Waunakee, Edgewood (Forfeit)
Verona 4, Sauk Prairie 1
Univ. School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha North 3
Division 2 Boys Hockey (BRACKET)
St. Mary’s Springs 11, Cedarburg 0
Altoona 7, Baldwin-Woodville/St. Crois Central 6
Somerset 6, Menominee 1
Division 1 Girls Hockey (BRACKET)
Fox Cities Stars 3, Bay Area Ice Bears 1
D.C. Everest 4, Northland Pines 1
Chippewa Falls Co-Op 3, Somerset 2
River Falls Co-Op 3, Hudson 0
Eau Claire North Co-Op 3, Black River Falls Co-Op 1
Marshfield Co-Op 4, Onalaska Co-Op 3
Univ. School of Milwaukee 3, Fond du Lac Warbirds 2
Arrowhead 3, Cedarburg 0
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.