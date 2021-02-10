More tree-killing insects found in Marinette, Oconto Counties

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has found more tree-killing insects in Marinette County and Oconto County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the Town of Peshtigo, the Town of Abrams and the City of Oconto Falls.

Previously, the invasive species was found in the Towns of Goodman, Niagara and Wagner in Marinette County; and the Towns of Little Suamico and Morgan in Oconto County.

Forest Health Specialists believe EAB has been in these counties for about four years.

Emerald ash borer kills ash trees, but is not known to impact other tree species.

Signs of EAB infestation include thinning of the tree crown, D-shaped exit holes and low-sprouting branches.

Once the insect infects a tree, it will die within six years.

The DNR says more than 99 percent of Wisconsin’s ash trees are expected to die. That includes ash trees impacted by high waters, flooding and record rainfall.

The DNR recommends that people do not transfer firewood for fear of spreading EAB. MORE INFORMATION: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/foresthealth/emeraldashborer

