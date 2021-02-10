MORE BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS...

The wind chill factor will improve slightly into the single digits below zero for this afternoon, but they’ll plunge again tonight. Look for more wind chills around -15° to -30° tomorrow morning. Yet another Wind Chill Advisory may be issued by the National Weather Service.

The actual temperatures will be closer to 10° for highs today, which continues to be colder than normal for the middle of February. Skies this afternoon will be partly sunny, with some passing clouds. We’ll turn mostly clear this evening, allowing temps to once tumble again.

Our next weathermaker will arrive tomorrow night and into Friday. An inch or so of powdery, dry snow may cause more slippery travel. Look for another burst of light snow on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sunday looks dry, but a reinforcing blast of arctic air will bring more nasty wind chills to northeast Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Bitter cold with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 9

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid again. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -10

THURSDAY: More subzero wind chills. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 8 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Morning snow (1″ or less). Cloudy skies. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -3

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. More light snow develops. HIGH: 9 LOW: -11

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly sunny and blustery. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Harsh wind chills. A few lake flakes. HIGH: 8 LOW: -3

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow. Not as cold. HIGH: 16

