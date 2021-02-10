Girls Basketball Regional Scores for February 9
Division I Section I
Regional First Round
Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43
D.C. Everest 61, Appleton North 59
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47
Green Bay Preble 55, Bay Port 51
Green Bay Southwest 107, Green Bay East 25
La Crosse Central 55, Marshfield 43
Division I Section 2
Regional First Round
Fond du Lac 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 51
Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 58
Kaukauna 78, Appleton West 69
Nicolet 45, Menomonee Falls 41
Sheboygan South 49, Oshkosh North 29
Division I Section 3
Regional First Round
Elkhorn Area 54, Badger 40
Mukwonago 59, Waukesha South 37
Waukesha North 52, Hamilton 39
Division I Section 4
Regional First Round
Greenfield 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 52
Muskego 58, Burlington 25
Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39
Racine Park def. Kenosha Tremper, forfeit
South Milwaukee 60, West Allis Central 44
Wauwatosa West 43, Wauwatosa East 31
Division II Section 2
Regional First Round
Berlin 53, Ripon 46
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 29
New London 55, Little Chute 30
Two Rivers 38, Denmark 30
Division II Section 3
Regional First Round
Baraboo 68, Portage 42
Delavan-Darien 55, Big Foot 34
Fort Atkinson 59, Turner 50
Monroe 50, Evansville 23
Stoughton 45, Mount Horeb 43
Division II Section 4
Regional First Round
Catholic Memorial 71, Whitnall 48
Cudahy 70, Saint Francis 28
Grafton 79, Port Washington 41
Plymouth def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Shorewood 50, Brown Deer 48
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Division II Section I
Regional First Round
Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53
Ashland 46, Amery 40
Lakeland 78, Wausau East 50
Medford Area 59, Rhinelander 55, OT
Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26
Tomah 50, La Crosse Logan 34
Division III Section 2
Regional First Round
Kewaunee 80, Chilton 37
Northland Pines 61, Tomahawk 42
Oconto 56, Menominee Indian 51
Omro def. Nekoosa, forfeit
Southern Door 77, Sturgeon Bay 42
Wautoma 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 27
Division III Section 3
Regional First Round
Belleville 61, Platteville 52
Cambridge 64, Clinton 55
Columbus 52, Markesan 31
Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60
River Valley 46, Viroqua 31
Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 44
Division III Section 4
Regional First Round
Mayville 50, Campbellsport 37
New Holstein 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 44
North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 50
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
University School of Milwaukee 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Division III Section I
Regional First Round
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55
Cumberland def. Spooner, forfeit
Saint Croix Central def. Elk Mound, forfeit
Division IV Section 2
Regional First Round
Gillett 62, Crivitz 33
Kohler 56, Living Word Lutheran 42
Manitowoc Lutheran 68, Algoma 39
Reedsville 50, Manawa 36
Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 31
Division IV Section 3
Regional First Round
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eleva-Strum 35
Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pittsville 30
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55
Montello 77, Brookwood 41
Wild Rose 41, Pacelli 27
Division IV Section 4
Regional First Round
Boscobel 44, Iowa-Grant 27
Darlington 51, Southwestern 40
Deerfield 43, Parkview 27
Palmyra-Eagle 66, Johnson Creek 32
The Prairie School 41, Williams Bay 23
Division IV Section I
Regional First Round
Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28
Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42
Marathon 54, Thorp 22
Spencer 64, Abbotsford 54
Division V Section 2
Regional First Round
Florence 56, Elcho 26
Lena 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Newman Catholic 51, Mercer 30
Rib Lake 57, Owen-Withee 35
Tigerton 50, Marion 13
Division V Section 3
Regional First Round
Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30
Greenwood 42, Port Edwards 37
Weston 74, New Lisbon 68
Wonewoc-Center 37, Ithaca 27
Division V Section 4
Regional First Round
Belmont 62, Benton 31
Catholic Central 75, Juda 41
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Tri-County 21
Fall River 58, Cambria-Friesland 44
Hustisford 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 31
Pecatonica 60, Argyle 51
Division V Section I
Regional First Round
Butternut 71, Bayfield 35
Flambeau 53, Cornell 33
Gilman 44, New Auburn 35
Lac Courte Oreilles 54, Birchwood 46
Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45
Luck 55, Clayton 47
Turtle Lake 74, Frederic 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
McDonell Central vs. Fall Creek, ccd.
