Advertisement

Girls Basketball Regional Scores for February 9

WIAA Regionals Scores for Tuesday Night
Preble girls basketball gets a 55-51 win against Bay Port on Tuesday night.
Preble girls basketball gets a 55-51 win against Bay Port on Tuesday night.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Division I Section I

Regional First Round

Chippewa Falls 45, River Falls 43

D.C. Everest 61, Appleton North 59

Eau Claire Memorial 52, Holmen 47

Green Bay Preble 55, Bay Port 51

Green Bay Southwest 107, Green Bay East 25

La Crosse Central 55, Marshfield 43

Division I Section 2

Regional First Round

Fond du Lac 72, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Hartford Union 73, West Bend East 58

Kaukauna 78, Appleton West 69

Nicolet 45, Menomonee Falls 41

Sheboygan South 49, Oshkosh North 29

Division I Section 3

Regional First Round

Elkhorn Area 54, Badger 40

Mukwonago 59, Waukesha South 37

Waukesha North 52, Hamilton 39

Division I Section 4

Regional First Round

Greenfield 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 52

Muskego 58, Burlington 25

Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39

Racine Park def. Kenosha Tremper, forfeit

South Milwaukee 60, West Allis Central 44

Wauwatosa West 43, Wauwatosa East 31

Division II Section 2

Regional First Round

Berlin 53, Ripon 46

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 29

New London 55, Little Chute 30

Two Rivers 38, Denmark 30

Division II Section 3

Regional First Round

Baraboo 68, Portage 42

Delavan-Darien 55, Big Foot 34

Fort Atkinson 59, Turner 50

Monroe 50, Evansville 23

Stoughton 45, Mount Horeb 43

Division II Section 4

Regional First Round

Catholic Memorial 71, Whitnall 48

Cudahy 70, Saint Francis 28

Grafton 79, Port Washington 41

Plymouth def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Shorewood 50, Brown Deer 48

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

Division II Section I

Regional First Round

Altoona 72, Ellsworth 53

Ashland 46, Amery 40

Lakeland 78, Wausau East 50

Medford Area 59, Rhinelander 55, OT

Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26

Tomah 50, La Crosse Logan 34

Division III Section 2

Regional First Round

Kewaunee 80, Chilton 37

Northland Pines 61, Tomahawk 42

Oconto 56, Menominee Indian 51

Omro def. Nekoosa, forfeit

Southern Door 77, Sturgeon Bay 42

Wautoma 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Division III Section 3

Regional First Round

Belleville 61, Platteville 52

Cambridge 64, Clinton 55

Columbus 52, Markesan 31

Lancaster 64, Dodgeville 60

River Valley 46, Viroqua 31

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 44

Division III Section 4

Regional First Round

Mayville 50, Campbellsport 37

New Holstein 55, Sheboygan Area Luth. 44

North Fond du Lac 57, Lomira 50

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

University School of Milwaukee 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40

Division III Section I

Regional First Round

Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55

Cumberland def. Spooner, forfeit

Saint Croix Central def. Elk Mound, forfeit

Division IV Section 2

Regional First Round

Gillett 62, Crivitz 33

Kohler 56, Living Word Lutheran 42

Manitowoc Lutheran 68, Algoma 39

Reedsville 50, Manawa 36

Sevastopol 54, Gibraltar 31

Division IV Section 3

Regional First Round

Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eleva-Strum 35

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pittsville 30

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55

Montello 77, Brookwood 41

Wild Rose 41, Pacelli 27

Division IV Section 4

Regional First Round

Boscobel 44, Iowa-Grant 27

Darlington 51, Southwestern 40

Deerfield 43, Parkview 27

Palmyra-Eagle 66, Johnson Creek 32

The Prairie School 41, Williams Bay 23

Division IV Section I

Regional First Round

Augusta 60, Spring Valley 50

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Washburn 28

Glenwood City 36, Shell Lake 27

Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42

Marathon 54, Thorp 22

Spencer 64, Abbotsford 54

Division V Section 2

Regional First Round

Florence 56, Elcho 26

Lena 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23

Newman Catholic 51, Mercer 30

Rib Lake 57, Owen-Withee 35

Tigerton 50, Marion 13

Division V Section 3

Regional First Round

Gilmanton 40, Alma/Pepin 30

Greenwood 42, Port Edwards 37

Weston 74, New Lisbon 68

Wonewoc-Center 37, Ithaca 27

Division V Section 4

Regional First Round

Belmont 62, Benton 31

Catholic Central 75, Juda 41

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54, Tri-County 21

Fall River 58, Cambria-Friesland 44

Hustisford 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 31

Pecatonica 60, Argyle 51

Division V Section I

Regional First Round

Butternut 71, Bayfield 35

Flambeau 53, Cornell 33

Gilman 44, New Auburn 35

Lac Courte Oreilles 54, Birchwood 46

Lake Holcombe 52, Bruce 45

Luck 55, Clayton 47

Turtle Lake 74, Frederic 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McDonell Central vs. Fall Creek, ccd.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica M. Walker
Manitowoc grandmother jailed for crash that killed girl, 9
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Investigators are worried about increases in the use of synthetic opioids in Northeast Wisconsin.
Weather, COVID may be to blame for increase in dangerous new illegal drug found in Northeast Wisconsin
Mask
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Latest News

Notre Dame, St. Mary's Springs move on to Sectional Finals
Notre Dame senior Brendan Poshak (13) skates past De Pere Voyageurs players during Tuesday...
Notre Dame, St. Mary’s Springs move on to Sectional Finals
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning...
Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal
Dr. Robert Anderson of Bellin Titletown
Renowned Green Bay doctor to perform foot surgery on Chiefs’ Mahomes