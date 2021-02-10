Flags lowered Friday for long-time firefighter who contracted COVID-19 in line of duty

POYNETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags around Wisconsin will be lowered to half-staff Friday out of respect to a longtime firefighter who contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

David Jerald Tomlinson, 71, was most recently a fire inspector for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department, about 30 miles north of Madison. He passed away on Dec. 6. A private family service is being held Friday, Feb. 12.

According to his obituary, Tomlinson worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and was a volunteer firefighter for 31 years. A U.S. Fire Administration report says Tomlinson was infected with the COVID-19 virus while performing fire inspections for the department.

Tomlinson was also a “fixture in local youth sports,” Gov. Tony Evers described in his flag-lowering order. “We are thankful for his years of service, and our thoughts are with Fire Inspector Tomlinson’s family, friends, and the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.”

