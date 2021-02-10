Advertisement

Excitement building for sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago

By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Sharpen those spears, sturgeon spearing season is almost here. And the the excitement, growing around Lake Winnebago, is not only for the fish.

There are signs all around Lake Winnebago that it’s almost time for sturgeon spearing.

“We are actually pretty lucky this year with our landing so I think we’re going to see a lot of shanties going off our landing in the next few days,” says Jordan Vanderloop with Paynes Point Hook & Spear Fishing Club.

Shanties are already lining the shore, and spearers know they are that much closer to getting out onto the lake to set up for the season.

According to Branden Aherns, “Everybody here has been prepping for it for about a month, month and a half so it’s exciting. Even my kid, he’s into it too.”

A Wisconsin rite of passage, sturgeon spearing is a welcome distraction from the winter and especially the recent bitter cold. “It wouldn’t be for this sport we wouldn’t be living here at all,” says Mark Ecker with the Quinney Fishing Club.

And after months of lockdowns and restrictions, because of the pandemic, the lake coming to life for sturgeon spearing is exactly what people around the lake needed. “The whole neighborhood is looking forward to it. Not only if they’re going to be there, but also something to look at. A lot of the elderly who can’t leave the house, something to look at and observe,” adds Jordan Vanderloop.

The crowds that come with sturgeon spearing will be a welcome addition for businesses around the lake. Many say things have slowed down a lot, since the pandemic, so they’re looking forward to the weekend boost. And some have already seen things pick up.

“People are laying in supplies for their shanties and picking up snacks and getting ready. Tomorrow is a big day with cutting holes and people just stopping in from around the lake, buying sturgeon shirts and hats and things like that, looking for the yearly little treat for sturgeon spearing,” says Karen Labby from Vinland Still & Grill Hank Paynes Point Liquor.

Because not everyone is lucky enough to get a fish.

