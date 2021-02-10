DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS RETURN TONIGHT...

Skies turn clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to around -5 Lakeside to as low as -20 to the far northwest. A bit of a west wind will continue to produce dangerous wind chills between -15 and -30, and tonight is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

After a bit of morning sun Thursday, clouds thicken. Scattered light snow develops Thursday night. Anywhere from just a few flakes to around 1/2″ of fluff will be possible. A few spots near the Lake & Bay could be closer to an inch. A few flurries could linger into Friday. Another touch of light snow will be possible later Saturday and Saturday night as a renewed push of Arctic air rushes in... Saturday night, Sunday and Monday still look quite cold as the center of arctic air swings through the Great Lakes. As it departs midweek, temperature should start to warm a bit!

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid again. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -10

THURSDAY: More subzero wind chills. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 9 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Morning snow (1″ or less). Cloudy skies. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. More light snow develops. HIGH: 9 LOW: -12

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly sunny and blustery. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 5 LOW: -14

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Harsh wind chills. A few lake flakes. HIGH: 8 LOW: -3, THEN RISING

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow. Not as cold. Windy. HIGH: 16 LOW: 5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit milder. HIGH: 19

